Mouni Roy and Surbhi Chandna are damsels! Their stunning, divine apparel and fashion cues on social media speak of it all. Time and again these gorgeous beauties have prompted goals with their fashion folios, and here again we have been baffled with a starry smack as the beauties shared some swagger looks on their social media.

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures from her Atlanta trip. The actress can be seen decked up in a stylish sky blue side slit bodycon dress. The actress topped it with black blazer and rounded it off with black boots. She rounded it off with wavy long hair and black pentagonal shades. Sharing the photodump from the rundown, the actress left us amused to core.

Here take a look-

Mouni Roy is known for her amazing acting chops on the screen. Time and again, the actress has been on the frontline with her astounding work on board, starting from tv shows to Bollywood films too. She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra.

Surbhi Chandna on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share stylish street style fashion lookbook. The actress looked all grand and stunning in her white noodled strap camisole top. She topped it with white bomber jacket and black pants. She rounded it off with suncap in white, black shades and stylish silver chain.

The actress posed all candid with her pawbuddies and asserted that they are her ‘priorities.’ Here take a look-