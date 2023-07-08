MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, who was quite popular for his character Benjamin Swami/Benji in the TV serial Miley Jab Hum Tum and got prominence for playing Hrithik Roshan’s brother in the film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is seen playing Kaveri Priyam’s best friend Aditya in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Abhishek revealed his love for sports. Read on:

Favorite sports:

Cricket has always been my favorite sport. I have a deep passion for the game and enjoy watching it.

Favorite sports person:

MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson. His exceptional leadership skills, calm demeanor, and remarkable achievements in cricket have inspired me.

Sport I enjoy playing:

Cricket is the sport I love playing the most.

Favorite memory watching a game/sport:

One of my most cherished memories is the celebration that followed India’s victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup. I joined the public celebration at Juhu Beach with friends, dancing on the roads.

Eagerness to play a sport (out of 5):

5

Favorite memory playing a sport:

Representing my school in cricket matches holds a special place in my heart.

Sports activity I would choose:

Given the opportunity to indulge in any sports activity, I would undoubtedly choose cricket.

Favorite food to munch while watching sports:

While watching sports, I prefer a healthier option, like a refreshing salad, rather than munching on chips or snacks.

Eureka moment from sports:

One of my Eureka moments in sports was witnessing Rishabh Pant’s exceptional innings in the Australia Test match and the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Inspirational sports quote:

“Don’t play the game, play the player.”