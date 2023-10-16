Television | Celebrities

Mugdha Chaphekar wishes her co-star of Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul a very Happy Birthday. She puts up engaging and loveable pictures of PranBir and takes time to wish her co-star.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show’s lead actors, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar have made a solid ground when it comes to their fanbase as a Jodi. The new generation leads have taken the legacy ahead and have garnered all the love and blessings from the loyal fans of the show. Together known as PranBir, Krishna and Mugdha have enacted the roles of Ranbir and Prachi very elegantly. Fans connect with this Jodi and feel happy when they are happy!! With the news being there of Kumkum Bhagya taking a leap, there is a buzz that both Krishna and Mugdha will exit the show soon. As fans prepare for this moment, there is also ecstacy as it is Krishna Kaul’s birthday today!! Yes, Mugdha shares pictures of PranBir and takes to social media to wish her best co-star on his special day.

Mugdha puts up a collage of the best pictures of Ranbir and Prachi. We are sure this will be a delight for the PranBir fans. She writes on social media, and calls her association with Krishna as the best. She calls him her favourite hero, and also discloses his nick name, Kinni!!

mugdha.chaphekar

20 m

Here’s to another year of laughter, fun, adventure, tons of personal jokes, crazy conversations and unforgettable memories!

My Favourite Hero!

The heart of #Pranbir ♥️

Happy Birthday Kinni♥️

@kaul_me 🫶

Yes, this is a nice way of wishing your co-star a very Happy Birthday. As we take the time and opportunity to wish Krishna on his birthday, we wish and pray that the audience enjoys more and more of PranBir’s togetherness as a Jodi!!

Krishna, wish you a very Happy Birthday!!