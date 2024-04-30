Mumbai Heat Is Making TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Insane Says, ‘I’m Not Made For Hot’

Mumbai’s scorching heat has now hit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s popular actress Munmun Dutta. Well, it is true that the heat in Mumbai right now is making it difficult to come out of the house. However, work can’t be delayed or postponed. Everyone has to go to fulfill their duties, as does Munmun Dutta. However, this intense heat has made her recall all the vacation moments in cold places.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun Dutta shared a series of stories on her profile expressing her thoughts on summer this year in Mumbai and her wish to go on vacation. She dropped a photo of herself tired and wrote, “Been working nonstop. And this insane heat is getting to me bad Naaaaah I’m not made for hot weather. I love cold.”

Further, in the second story, she said, “But nothing like coming back HOME, relax and be a total couchpotato and dream of mountainsand the cold weather. P.S-I love this song and the video.”

In the third story, Munmun expressed her wish to go back to her vacation, “Take me back to the snowand cold please ACannot bear this currentheat in Mumbai.” She added, “I am okay with the Bogotachill too But please Godget us some relief from thisMumbai heat.”

