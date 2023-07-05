Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons

Well, all we can say by looking at the picture, that Munmun Dutta’s obsession for orange fashion in the monsoons seems legit.

Munmun Dutta, better known as the beloved Babita Ji from the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has left fans in awe with her latest selfie. In the picture, she looks absolutely stunning, rocking a casual yet vibrant look with a stylish orange graphic printed t-shirt. It’s evident that Munmun’s love for all things orange during the monsoon season is no joke! Her fashion choice perfectly captures the spirit of the rainy season, adding a burst of color to brighten up any gloomy day. With her impeccable sense of style and infectious charm, Munmun continues to captivate fans both on and off the screen.

Decoding Munmun’s quintessential monsoon look

In the picture, we can see Munmun Dutta wearing this bright graphic printed orange t-shirt. The actress completed the look with her gorgeous sleek blonde hairdo. For makeup, she picked it up with subtle dewy eye makeup and glossy pink lips. Sharing the stunning picture, Dutta wrote, “Pop of orange in the clouds”

Here take a look at the picture-

What are your views on this classic Monsoon stylefile by Munmun Dutta? How do you like to dress up for the monsoons? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.