ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now shared a stunning casual selfie on her social media handle, where we can see her all gorgeous in beautiful graphic printed orange t-shirt.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 20:05:32
Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons

Well, all we can say by looking at the picture, that Munmun Dutta’s obsession for orange fashion in the monsoons seems legit.

Munmun Dutta, better known as the beloved Babita Ji from the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has left fans in awe with her latest selfie. In the picture, she looks absolutely stunning, rocking a casual yet vibrant look with a stylish orange graphic printed t-shirt. It’s evident that Munmun’s love for all things orange during the monsoon season is no joke! Her fashion choice perfectly captures the spirit of the rainy season, adding a burst of color to brighten up any gloomy day. With her impeccable sense of style and infectious charm, Munmun continues to captivate fans both on and off the screen.

Decoding Munmun’s quintessential monsoon look

In the picture, we can see Munmun Dutta wearing this bright graphic printed orange t-shirt. The actress completed the look with her gorgeous sleek blonde hairdo. For makeup, she picked it up with subtle dewy eye makeup and glossy pink lips. Sharing the stunning picture, Dutta wrote, “Pop of orange in the clouds”

Here take a look at the picture-

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s obsession for orange is legit for Monsoons 824021

What are your views on this classic Monsoon stylefile by Munmun Dutta? How do you like to dress up for the monsoons? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta’s mesmerizing Nepal diaries
From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta’s mesmerizing Nepal diaries
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s ‘moment of happiness’ with her dear friend
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s ‘moment of happiness’ with her dear friend
Latest Stories
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Read Latest News