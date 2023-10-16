Television | Celebrities

Aditi Sharma, known for her role as Dua in Zee TV's "Rabb Se Hai Dua," shared her excitement and fond memories of Navratri in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com.

Navratri, one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals in India, has always held a special place in the hearts of people across the country. It's a time of devotion, dance, and celebration.

She said, “Navaratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in honour of the goddess Durga, who represents the embodiment of strength, courage, and divine feminine power. It is believed that during these nine nights and ten days, the goddess Durga battles the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.”

Aditi, while sharing her enthusiasm for Navratri, recollected some cherished memories from her own experiences. She recalled how her family used to celebrate ‘Kanjak’ at home, where young girls are honored and offered blessings. She added, “This is my favorite festival and I remember, my family used to do ‘Kanjak’ at home and I used to do fast as well. In the evening, I used to go out with my college friends to do Garba, it was so much fun. Also, my best memory of Navratri is when my brother was too young and we went to various places to have tasty ‘Halwa, Puri, and Chana’. Now, we visit the different pandals to seek blessings from Durga Maa and to perform Garba. As the vibrant festivities unfold, Navaratri continues to be a source of joy, inspiration, and spiritual rejuvenation for millions of people across the country.”