Television | Celebrities

Sanket Choukse who has entered the Star Plus show Imlie talks about his character, and the challenges involved in playing the role. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actor Sanket Choukse who played the role of Inspector Ajay Shukla in Colors’ Naagin 6 and was loved for his portrayal, has entered the Star Plus show Imlie. As we know, this 4 Lions Films show has taken a generation leap with actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty moving out of the show. Actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy have entered the show as the new leads.

The new season of Imlie has been impressive at its start with Sai Ketan Rao playing the role of Agastya Singh Chaudhary and Adrija Roy playing the role of Imlie.

Sanket will play the role of Amrit Rathor the brother-in-law of Agastya.

Says Sanket, “I am happy to join the cast of Imlie. I play the role of Amrit Rathor who is fun-loving, and mysterious too. My character is such that he is very unpredictable in his thoughts and actions. The audience will find it hard to guess what Amrit is up to next.”

“I received a lot of love and good response for my cop’s role in Naagin 6. I am getting into this role with a lot of expectations. This character that I play is an opportunist, with multiple shades. I am looking forward to the plot to open up slowly. The guy has his own motives. I wish and pray that I am able to do justice to this character,” ends Sanket.

Best of luck!!