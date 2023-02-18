Lord Shiva is known as one of the gods who run this universe, among his Hindu devotees. Also known as the destroyer, Lord Shiva possesses great power and is known to be away from worldly matters. Marking his union with Shakti or Goddess Parvati, Mahashivratri is celebrated each year on the 13th night and 14th day of the Krishna Paksh in the Phalguna month.

Today on the occasion of Neeharika Roy who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, shares the importance of Mahashivratri and her belief in Lord Shiva.

She mentioned, “I have great faith in Lord Shiva and every day I start my day by seeking blessings from him. Every year I keep fast and go to Lord Shiva’s temple. This year, we are celebrating ‘Mahashivratri’ even in a couple of our episodes. My co-star Sambhabana Mohanty and I will be seen performing Tandav after the aarti of Shivratri in the show on the occasion of Mahashivratri, and I must say, what a positivity it has brought on set for us, despite the hectic schedule. Lastly, I would like to wish that Lord Shiva brings lots of happiness in everyone’s life, Happy Mahashivratri.”

