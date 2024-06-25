My journey with Vanshaj has taught me a lot about versatility and resilience: Anjali Tatrari

Actor Anjali Tatrari is happy and satisfied with the ever-growing challenges that she has faced with her character portrayal in Sony SAB’s popular show Vanshaj. Anjali has had the opportunity to switch between playing the good and the not-so-good characters in the same show, and this, as claimed by the actress, has only made her more versatile as a performer.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Anjali Tatrari takes us through the varied phases in her journey of Vanshaj and believes that this show has shaped her career for the best.

Read on.

Which has been the best phase for you as a performer with Vanshaj?

It’s hard to pick just one phase as the best because each role has contributed significantly to my growth as an actor. However, if I had to choose, I would say playing Yukti was a particularly fulfilling phase. The attitude and poise with which she carried herself, along with the emotional depth and range required for her character allowed me to explore new facets of my acting abilities. The feedback and love I received from the audience during that time were overwhelming and very encouraging.

How is the shift from positive to playing a negative persona?

Shifting from positive roles to a negative persona like Chinky has been both challenging and exciting. It’s a completely different mindset. Negative characters often have complex backstories and motivations, which require a different kind of preparation and understanding. It’s about finding the humanity in a character that might otherwise be seen as purely antagonistic. This shift has allowed me to broaden my range and explore different dimensions of my acting skills.

What have been your takeaways from this show?

This show has taught me a lot about versatility and resilience. Each character has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and take on new challenges. I’ve learned the importance of adaptability and the need to continuously evolve as an actor. The show has also reinforced the value of connecting with my audience and understanding their perspectives, which has been invaluable in shaping my performances.

How do you think you have evolved as an actor with the experience you have had?

I believe I have grown significantly as an actor through the various roles I’ve played. Each character has taught me something new about the craft of acting and about myself. I’ve become more confident in my abilities and more open to taking risks. The experience has also honed my ability to convey complex emotions and to connect more deeply with the characters I portray. Overall, I feel more versatile and prepared to take on a wider range of roles in the future.

Is there any room for improvement or innovation?

Absolutely, there is always room for improvement and innovation. The field of acting is ever-evolving, and there is always something new to learn. I’ve learnt from my job itself. Innovation comes from pushing boundaries and trying new things, and I am always eager to explore new dimensions in my performances.

Your message to fans

To all my wonderful fans, I want to say a heartfelt thank you for your unwavering support and love. Your encouragement means the world to me and motivates me to keep striving for excellence in my performance. I am incredibly grateful for your trust and appreciation. Please continue to support and share your feedback; it helps me grow and improve. Stay tuned for more exciting performances, and I promise to keep working hard to entertain and inspire you.