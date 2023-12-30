My resolution for 2024 is to eat healthy and work towards my career: Kumkum Bhagya fame Rachi Sharma

As the year draws to a close, many of us reflect on the moments that shaped the past 12 months and eagerly anticipate the fresh start that a new year brings. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Rachi Sharma, renowned for her portrayal of Purvi in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, shared her heartfelt sentiments about the approaching New Year.

Rachi expressed her deep connection to New Year’s Day, describing it as a day close to her heart, filled with extremely fond memories. She said, “I have extremely fond memories of New Year, it has been a day very close to my heart. I plan to decorate my house to keep the spirit of the festivities alive. I do plan to host a small dinner party for my cousins and spend time with them and my family at my place. My resolution for 2024 is to eat healthy and work towards my career. I feel being healthy and in the best shape is important to me. My goal is to be more committed to what I do. I hope the festivities bring light and happiness to everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year.”

Here’s wishing Rachi and everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year ahead be filled with health, success, and joy for all.

