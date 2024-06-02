Naagin Actress Tejasswi Prakash Share Karan Kundrra’s Cool Biker Moment On Instagram Says, “Kill It”

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular television actress in the entertainment industry. The actress is known for her role in “Naagin” and her appearance on “Bigg Boss 15,” frequently sharing stunning and stylish photos on her Instagram. Her fashion sense is diverse, from traditional Indian wear to chic modern outfits. Today, she shared a picture of Karan Kundrra in a cool biker look. Here is the appearance of her Instagram:

Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram Story Appearance-

In her recent Instagram update, Tejasswi Prakash pleasantly surprised her fans with a candid picture of her close friend, Karan Kundrra, posing with a bike. Karan’s look is a perfect blend of casual and stylish, with a fitted grey round-neck plain T-shirt and pants. This ensemble adds to his rugged charm, complementing the bike’s tough aesthetic.

His choice of accessories further enhances Karan’s look. He opts for black-shaded sunglasses, an off-white collar, rolled-up sleeves, a pocket featuring a jacket, and sturdy white sneakers. These elements add a cool sophistication to his appearance, perfect for a bike ride and contributing to his overall rugged look.

The actress, who often treats her followers to glimpses of her personal life, accompanied the post with an encouraging caption Instagram post, “Yayyy!!! Kill It,” and tagged Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi is quite active on Instagram and has 7.4 million followers. On Instagram, she shares glimpses of her personal life, professional projects, fashion moments, travel adventures, and more. Her feed consists of stunning photoshoots, candid moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life as an actress.

