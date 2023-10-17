Television | Celebrities

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actresses Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are crazy over Navratri, and the duo grooves to 'Jhumse Re Gori.' Check out the video below

Navratri 2023 craze is very high among people. Girls and boys have begun playing ‘Garba’ and ‘Dandiya’ even before the arrival of Navratri. And now, as it’s the second day, the Navratri fever has reached the actresses of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are seen grooving to the ‘Garba’ song in a new video.

Palak Sindhwani And Sunayana Fozdar Groove To ‘Jhume Re Gori’

Taking to her Instagram, Palak shares a glimpse of her high-energy ‘Garba’ dance with co-star Sunayana Fozdar. In the video, Palak and Sunayana look beautiful as they get dressed traditionally in Gujarati-style lehenga and adorn their look with oxidized accessories. This duo looks beautiful as they dance through the video.

Palak and Sunayana show their ‘Garba’ skill with their killer looks and syncing dance steps. With their dance chemistry, the divas serve a ‘Gujarati Girls’ vibe. They couldn’t stop grooving with the impromptu beats of the ‘Jhume Re Gori’ song from Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While sharing the video, Palak, in her caption, wished for Navratri, “May the occasion of Navratri be the beginning of new and beautiful things in your life. ❤️

Shubh Navratri..✨.” This energetic ‘ Garba’ video is creating enthusiasm among fans.

So, are you enjoying the Navratri 2023 craze? Let us know in the comments box below.