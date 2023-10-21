Television | Celebrities

Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look

In the latest photos, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta looks 'Garba' ready in colorful chaniya choli. Check out the festive ethnic look below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 21:09:15
The Navratri craze is high among people, and this is not limited to commoners but also celebrities. The stars actively follow the colors of each day and flaunt their Garba vibe in chaniya choli. Today, Munmun Dutta shows her ‘Garba Look’. Let’s check it out below in the article.

Munmun Dutta’s ‘Garba’ Style In

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun Dutta reveals her ‘Garba Look’ in colorful chaniya choli. The actress dons colorful sleeveless stones and a sequin embellished blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt. She completes her appearance with the pink lehenga. In the beautiful multi-color lehenga, Munmun exudes irresistible charm.

That’s not all! Munmun adorns her look with the long jhumar jhumkas. The maroon bangles, huge ruby rings, and bracelet elevate her enchanting look. Her bold black eye makeup makes Munmun’s eyes look beautiful. The rosy cheeks complement her pink look. With the glossy pink lips, she adds an extra dose of glamour.

Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look 863287

Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look 863289

She shares the photos and reveals that she dressed for Durga Puja in Indore. “Indore .. Yesterday Durga Pujor preeti o shuvechha Shubho Mohashashti.”

In the photos, Munmun Dutta shows her glamorous look in striking poses. Her alluring look has left fans swooning.

Did you like Munmun Dutta’s ‘Garba’ look? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

