Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look

The Navratri craze is high among people, and this is not limited to commoners but also celebrities. The stars actively follow the colors of each day and flaunt their Garba vibe in chaniya choli. Today, Munmun Dutta shows her ‘Garba Look’. Let’s check it out below in the article.

Munmun Dutta’s ‘Garba’ Style In

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun Dutta reveals her ‘Garba Look’ in colorful chaniya choli. The actress dons colorful sleeveless stones and a sequin embellished blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt. She completes her appearance with the pink lehenga. In the beautiful multi-color lehenga, Munmun exudes irresistible charm.

That’s not all! Munmun adorns her look with the long jhumar jhumkas. The maroon bangles, huge ruby rings, and bracelet elevate her enchanting look. Her bold black eye makeup makes Munmun’s eyes look beautiful. The rosy cheeks complement her pink look. With the glossy pink lips, she adds an extra dose of glamour.

She shares the photos and reveals that she dressed for Durga Puja in Indore. “Indore .. Yesterday Durga Pujor preeti o shuvechha Shubho Mohashashti.”

In the photos, Munmun Dutta shows her glamorous look in striking poses. Her alluring look has left fans swooning.

Did you like Munmun Dutta’s ‘Garba’ look? Let us know in the comments box below.