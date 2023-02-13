Time and again the beauties Nia Sharma and Hina Khan have dropped goals with their perfect vacationing moments. That being said, the stars have now dropped their timeless moments on their Instagram handle, as they take a magical ride on the sea. Looking like beach babies that they are truly; the actresses also served some quick beach fashion goals in the video.

Nia Sharma shared a reel video on her social media handle. Where we can spot her in a stylish white swimsuit. She completed the look with no makeup and casual messy hairbun. The actress tried to do a cart wheel on the beach but at the first try, she miserably failed! But the positive thing about it was she didn’t feel bad about it and rather laughed. She then again did and synced well with friend and choreographer Tarun Raj.

Earlier Nia Sharma was seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress managed to show her best dance showcase in the show along with other popular tv stars. Nia is known for her work in shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin and others.

Check out video:

Hina Khan on the other hand shared a video straightforward from her Maldives vacation, where we can spot her taking a surfing ride on the turquoise waters. She wore stylish black bikini suit.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “For all we know this happens only once… Life happens only once atleast for this version of ourselves Be enthusiastic and eager to try and make more and more memories… because that’s all what we are worth and that’s all that matters..

Go Be the Version of yourself you will love tomorrow.. go make it happen today …

@thestandardmaldives @thestandard @coastalinofficial #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels

#ReelsWithHK”

Check out:

