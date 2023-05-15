ADVERTISEMENT
“Nobody can ever be…”, Paras Kalnawat pens overwhelming note on Mother’s Day

Paras Kalnawat shares beautiful picture with her mother. Sharing the candid photo on his Instagram handle, the Anupamaa actor dropped an overwhelming note for his mother, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 10:55:44
Paras Kalnawat, a young and talented actor, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his remarkable performances and undeniable charm. With each project he takes on, he solidifies his position as a rising star, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

The actor has not only earned love for his work on the screen but also on social media. All thanks to his everyday social media post. And now celebrating the special occasion of mother’s day, the actor has shared an overwhelming post for his mother on Instagram.

Paras Kalnawat shares picture with her mother

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Nobody ever can be as important as you are for me Maa. Not only on this special day but you deserve to be treated with all the love and care all 365 days of the Year. Not too vocal about what I feel but you know I love you more than anything. Happy Mothers Day Maa and Happy Mothers Day to all the Mothers out there. ❤️😘
#MothersDay #Maa #ParasKalnawat #Love #Forever

Here take a look-

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Many things to say to appreciate you but my prayer is that you live long to reap the fruits of your labours .. My sincere prayer is longevity for you ma, and in good health too. May you always have and may you never lack, this is my wish to you. You deserve the best, ❤️ Stay blessed”

Another wrote, “Like mother like son!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

