Nothing can replace the experience of reading a physical book: Rohit Bakshi

Anupamaa actor Rohit Bakshi enjoys reading books. On the occasion of National Book Lover’s Day, which is observed on August 9, he expresses his love for books. “My reading journey started quite organically. As a child, I was always curious and thirsted for knowledge.”

“My parents encouraged me to read, and soon, it became a cherished habit. Over the years, I’ve explored various genres, and my interest has only grown deeper. Reading has become a way for me to unwind, learn, and expand my horizons,” he adds.

He stresses that even though the Internet has got people busy reading on social media, the culture of book reading is not dying. He says, “While it’s true that the internet and social media have changed the way of consuming information, I don’t think the book reading culture is dying. Instead, it’s evolving.”

“People still crave for the depth and engagement that books provide, something that a quick social media post or video can’t offer. Books offer an escape and a deep dive into different worlds and perspectives,” he adds.

Rohit also emphasizes that, though audiobooks are quite the rage now, nothing can replace physical books. “Audiobooks are fantastic, especially for those who are always on the go. They offer convenience and accessibility, but I don’t believe they can replace the experience of reading a physical book. There’s something irreplaceable about holding a book, turning the pages, and getting lost in the text,” he says.

“It’s a sensory experience that audiobooks can’t fully replicate. Just like television hasn’t disappeared with the rise of OTT platforms, physical books will continue to coexist with audiobooks,” he added.

In fact, he doesn’t even like to read on Kindle. “I have a special fondness for physical books. The tactile experience of holding a book, the smell of the pages, and the simple act of turning each page are joys that digital formats can’t replace,” he said.

A book that you have re-read multiple times? “Let Us Walk—The Path of Dhamma, which delves into the practice of Vipassana meditation by S.N. Goenka. This book resonates with me on a spiritual level and offers profound insights into self-awareness and inner peace. Each time I read it, I discover new layers of understanding and wisdom that help me navigate life’s challenges. Also, when I want to read something lighthearted, I do read fiction,” Rohit ends.