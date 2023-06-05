ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

On World Environment Day, I request every citizen to do their bit: Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali who essays the role of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, believes that we should start taking care of the environment for better future.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 14:22:32
On World Environment Day, I request every citizen to do their bit: Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali

World Environment Day is the most renowned day for environmental action. This day provides hope and an opportunity for all of us to contribute to the protection of the environment and the well-being of the planet. TV actor Baseer Ali who essays the role of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, believes that we should start taking care of the environment for better future.

He mentioned, “World Environment Day is every day; we cannot care about our environment and nature for one day and expect everything to be good. Charity begins at home. Hence we should consciously use our electricity, gas usage, water, and even vehicles. If we don’t take care of these small things in our way of life, the bigger impact won’t happen. That is why, on this World Environment Day, I would like to request every citizen to do their bit, something as basic as keeping wet and dry garbage separate, saying no to plastic, and using public transport as much as possible. Don’t waste what we have while we have it, before it’s too late. Take care of your nature, and it will take care of you.”

Well said, Baseer!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away
RIP: Gufi Paintal aka Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama passes away
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri bags Nazara's new show Do Chutki Sindoor
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri bags Nazara's new show Do Chutki Sindoor
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Latest Stories
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident
Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Rahul Dev roped in for Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager
Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad shares his grief with Seerat
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad shares his grief with Seerat
My favourite exercises are HIT training and Tabata - Navina Bole
My favourite exercises are HIT training and Tabata - Navina Bole
Read Latest News