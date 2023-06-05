On World Environment Day, I request every citizen to do their bit: Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali

World Environment Day is the most renowned day for environmental action. This day provides hope and an opportunity for all of us to contribute to the protection of the environment and the well-being of the planet. TV actor Baseer Ali who essays the role of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, believes that we should start taking care of the environment for better future.

He mentioned, “World Environment Day is every day; we cannot care about our environment and nature for one day and expect everything to be good. Charity begins at home. Hence we should consciously use our electricity, gas usage, water, and even vehicles. If we don’t take care of these small things in our way of life, the bigger impact won’t happen. That is why, on this World Environment Day, I would like to request every citizen to do their bit, something as basic as keeping wet and dry garbage separate, saying no to plastic, and using public transport as much as possible. Don’t waste what we have while we have it, before it’s too late. Take care of your nature, and it will take care of you.”

Well said, Baseer!

