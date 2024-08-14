Our patriotic feelings and pride in our country grow stronger as we age: Seerat Kapoor

Seerat Kapoor the talented actress who presently plays the role of Mannat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, wishes everyone a Happy Independence Day, as our country gets ready to celebrate its 78th Independence Day.

Says Seerat, “Independence Days have always been very special to me since childhood. It was a tradition in school to have a grand celebration at the Parade Ground, where we performed a patriotic dance. We would prepare for weeks and finally perform with great enthusiasm, representing the diverse culture of our country.”

Ask her whether the celebration on this day is restricted only to schools and colleges and she says, “I agree that these celebrations are largely confined to schools and colleges now, as everyone is busy with the hustle of adult life. However, I believe that our patriotic feelings and pride in our country only grow stronger as we age.”

Talking about there being more to achieve as a Nation, Seerat says, “Even after Independence, there is still a lot to be done for our country to truly be free, and we can all contribute much more to this effort. I hope this Independence Day reminds everyone of their duty as Indians and our responsibilities as citizens.”

Lastly, she talks about Viksit Bharat stating, “I would just like to say that Bharat will only be truly Viksit (developed) when all citizens feel safe and secure in their own country. This is a basic necessity for our nation, and I vow to do my part in making it a happy one.”