Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are two of the most gorgeous beauties from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The stars have earned immense love with their honed acting chops as Sonu Bhide and Anjali Mehta. Since then, there’s been no looking back for the two in the rundown, and the girls have managed to garner a huge fanbase of their Instagram too.

And we definitely can give it to their amazing fashion lookbooks. Owing to that, today we have shared their latest fashion posts from their timeline, where the gorgeous beauties can be spotted all stellar and stunning in divine white.

Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful transformation reel, where we could spot her all gorgeous in a white lehenga choli. The actress wore a stunning sleeveless white embellished blouse, teamed it with long white matching skirt and a fish net dupatta. The choli featured beautiful embellishments all over. For makeup she teamed it with minimal makeup, gorgeous accessories and left her hair open.

Further Details:

Styled by – @style_by_aniq

Outfit : @amrutsurat

Jewellery : @amrutjewels

HMU – @ayeshamakeovers_

Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture, looking absolutely grand wearing a satin deep neck high-thigh slit gown. The actress teamed it off with her long gorgeous red hair. For makeup, the actress completed the look with minimal makeover and rounded it off with a sheer pearled neckpiece.

Here take a look-

Further Details About The Outfit:

Wearing urbanic_in

Jewellery @thewhitegoldexclusive

Muah @makeoverbysejalthakkar

Team @greenlight__media

@