Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday

Sriti Jha shares a great bond with Kanchi Kaul. And now that, Kanchi Kaul has turned a year older, Sriti has shared pictures on her social media handle to extend heartfelt birthday wishes for Kanchi Kaul

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 08:57:47
Sriti Jha‘s remarkable work as an actress in the Indian television industry has earned her widespread recognition, appreciation, and a dedicated fan following. Her talent, dedication, and versatility continue to captivate audiences, and she remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Sriti Jha’s bond with Kanchi Kaul

Check out pictures below-

Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday 809982

Sriti Jha’s work front

Sriti Jha embarked on her acting journey in the television industry with the drama series “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” in 2007, where she portrayed the lead role of Malini Sharma. However, it was her breakthrough role as Pragya Arora in the immensely popular Hindi serial “Kumkum Bhagya” that catapulted her to widespread recognition and acclaim.

In “Kumkum Bhagya,” Sriti Jha portrayed the character of Pragya Arora, a strong-willed and resilient woman who faces numerous challenges and adversities in her life. Her nuanced portrayal of Pragya won the hearts of the audience, and she garnered immense praise for her impeccable acting skills, emotional depth, and ability to bring authenticity to her character. Sriti’s on-screen chemistry with her co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia, who played the role of Abhishek Mehra, further added to the show’s popularity.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News