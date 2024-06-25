[Photos] Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi Looks Radiant In Fiery Red Backless Gown

A breathtaking treat for Shivangi Joshi fans as the actress shares new photos from her latest photoshoot, showcasing her fiery avatar in a red gown. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress is known for her impactful performances in TV shows. Though fans now miss her on-screen appearance, the actress treats her audience with social media posts. And today is no different as the actress shows her glamorous side in a fiery red backless gown.

Shivangi Joshi’s Glamorous Look In Red Backless Gown

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Barsatein actress shares a bunch of photos from her latest photoshoot. In the opening frame, Shivangi looks oh-so-breathtaking in the blurry image. She wore a fiery red gown featuring a halter neckline tied around her neck, and the cut-out pattern gave her a wow appearance. The long floor-sweeping length of the gown gives her a royal look, while the thigh-high slit details raise the glamour quotient. At the same time, the backless detail of the ensemble made the actress look nothing short of a sight-to-behold. The huge bow on the back side of her ensemble gives her a pretty touch.

But wait, that’s not all! Shivangi continues to captivate with her glamorous makeup. Her beautiful eyes with reddish eye shadow give her a wow look. With the shiny keeps, she looks pretty. Shivangi’s bold red lipstick made her look oh-so-beautiful in the breathtaking ensemble. With her wet hairstyle left open, she leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress raises the glamour quotient throughout the photos by showcasing her jaw-dropping sides in striking poses. Her new fiery red look is creating havoc on the internet.