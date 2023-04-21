Power Couple Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda Parties Together (Unseen Pics)

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda had a blast time last night, and pictures of the same are going viral

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are the Hindi television industry’s one of the most favorite onscreen couple. Their chemistry with each other makes one feel that the duo is together even in real life. The top couple often makes it to the headlines for some or the other reason. And yet again, some unseen pictures from last night partying together are going viral on the internet.

Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda Fun Party Pictures

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai some cast attended the birthday bash of Niharika Chouksey last night. And in the viral pictures, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai stars posed with the Birthday girl.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda Outfit

Pranali Rathod donned a colorful turtle neck sleeveless top paired with black jeans. The simple makeup and open hairstyle rounded her appearance. On the other hand, Harshad Chopda also chose a casual look in a grey t-shirt paired with whitewashed denim. In addition, Karishma Sawant nailed her baggy denim and white crop top look. In comparison, the birthday girl stole the attention with a shimmery black gown.

Throughout the pictures, Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, and Karishma Sawant posed like a total party dhamaka.

Check out-

Reacting to the latest pictures, fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user said, “Pranu baby looks classy😍👌 #PranaliRathod.” The other wrote, “Yes, powerful jodi indeed.. #HarshadChopda & #PranaliRathod.” “Pranali Rathod is the prettiest and Charming among the all 🔥 @pranalirathodofficial,” commented the third.

