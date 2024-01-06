Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra ooze off style in ethnic ensembles

Television’s power couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, are turning heads with their latest ethnic ensembles, showcasing the epitome of couple fashion goals at a friend’s wedding. The duo took to their social media handles to share stunning snapshots from the celebration, leaving fans swooning over their impeccable style.

Tejasswi Prakash stuns in her ethnic ensemble

Tejasswi Prakash stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing jacketed ethnic co-ord outfit. Her ensemble featured a captivating Ajrakh printed cape adorned with sequin hand embroidery and delicate shell detailing. Paired with a stylish drape skirt and a gold rush bustier, Tejasswi looked nothing short of breathtaking. Opting for a minimalist approach to accessories, she elevated her look with a pair of chic black high heels.

Check out:

Karan Kundrra stuns in his stylish embroidered kurta pajama

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra exuded handsomeness in an all-white embroidered kurta pajama. Adding a touch of sophistication, he paired his ensemble with a beige-colored scarf, perfectly complementing his stylish attire. The couple radiated joy as they posed alongside the newlyweds, showcasing their genuine happiness and camaraderie in the candid captures.

Check out:

“Moments Framed In Time”

Tejasswi Prakash shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, “Moments framed in time,” encapsulating the essence of the beautiful celebration. Their ethnic fashion choices not only harmonized perfectly but also reflected their individual style statements, setting the bar high for couples attending festive occasions.

Are you in awe already?