Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics

The beautiful Pranali Rathod has constantly attracted her fans through her stunning looks and style. Check out her chic style in a wet hairstyle. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 07:30:34
Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics

Pranali Rathod has become a household with her performance in the Television world’s one of the most famous shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Other than her acting skills, her fans strongly look up to her for her fashion and style. The diva in her latest dump is acing her chic look.

Pranali Rathod’s Chic Look

In the shared photos, Pranali Rathod can be seen wearing a plain matte black slip bodycon dress with thigh-high slit detailing. A pair of long diamond earrings and silver chain accessorized her look. The tailored dress defined her figure and collarbones. Smokey eye makeup blushed cheeks, and peach lips complemented her look. Her wet hairstyle caught our attention.

Pranali Rathod posed, taking support of the wall, and her twisted legs flaunted her hourglass figure. She aced her chic style in the black dress like a queen. The actress never fails to rule over hearts with her glam. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to grace every look with her simplicity and looks.

Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics 836292

Pranali Rathod Aces Her Chic Look In Wet Hairstyle; See Pics 836293

Pranali Rathod has also worked in shows like Barrister Babu, as Saudamini Bhaumik Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye as Radha Sahani. She started her career as a model and carved her niche in the industry with her talent and constant hard work.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s chic avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

