ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who?

Pranali Rathod is the coolest and bubbly actress in the Television world. The diva wishes to have a fun time with her special ones; check out the article below to know who is the special person

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Jun,2023 17:44:57
Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who?

Pranali Rathod has become a household name portraying the character of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character in the show is slightly different from her personality in real life. She is fun-loving and bubbly and never misses a chance to enjoy herself with her homies. However, she can’t meet often due to her busy shoot schedules and work.

The 26-year-old reshared a story on her Instagram shared by her friend Khushali on her Instagram account. In the picture, Pranali Rathod posed in a party-ready avatar with her homies. She had a fun time with her friends earlier, but she can’t meet her friends often due to her busy schedule. Her friend in the text wrote, “Missing you girls @sonia_jadhav and @pranalirathodofficial.” Reacting to her text, Pranali said, “Let’s meet already.”

Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob of people wherever she goes. She shares a great bond with people around her; undoubtedly, they want to spend time with her. The actress owns a huge fandom on her Instagram profile, with millions of followers who regularly wait for her to post. While her fashion and bubbly character always buzz online. Everyone loves to see her smile and treat her fans. She is the cutest and coolest.

Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who? 816523

Are you a Pranali Rathod fan? Please share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara’s love confession goes wrong
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara’s love confession goes wrong
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri wishes for Abhimanyu-Akshara’s union?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri wishes for Abhimanyu-Akshara’s union?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding
Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions
Pranali Rathod Blushes In Floral Dress, Wow With Her Expressions
Pranali Rathod’s Rudra Avatar Wows Ayesha Singh And Fans; Watch
Pranali Rathod’s Rudra Avatar Wows Ayesha Singh And Fans; Watch
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is A Gorgeous Beauty In White; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is A Gorgeous Beauty In White; Take A Look
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi And Heena Parmar Indulge In Masti On Set: Check This BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi And Heena Parmar Indulge In Masti On Set: Check This BTS Video
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Read Latest News