Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who?

Pranali Rathod has become a household name portraying the character of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character in the show is slightly different from her personality in real life. She is fun-loving and bubbly and never misses a chance to enjoy herself with her homies. However, she can’t meet often due to her busy shoot schedules and work.

The 26-year-old reshared a story on her Instagram shared by her friend Khushali on her Instagram account. In the picture, Pranali Rathod posed in a party-ready avatar with her homies. She had a fun time with her friends earlier, but she can’t meet her friends often due to her busy schedule. Her friend in the text wrote, “Missing you girls @sonia_jadhav and @pranalirathodofficial.” Reacting to her text, Pranali said, “Let’s meet already.”

Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob of people wherever she goes. She shares a great bond with people around her; undoubtedly, they want to spend time with her. The actress owns a huge fandom on her Instagram profile, with millions of followers who regularly wait for her to post. While her fashion and bubbly character always buzz online. Everyone loves to see her smile and treat her fans. She is the cutest and coolest.

