“Prem ki meri kahani”, Sriti Jha recitation wins internet

Sriti Jha, the charismatic actor who mesmerizes audiences with her stellar performances, has an enchanting secret that keeps her fans forever captivated – her love for recitation. This talented star possesses a unique knack for bringing words to life, igniting emotions with every verse she recites.

Whether it’s through poetry, prose, or even a heartfelt monologue, Sriti’s recitation skills add an extra layer of magic to her artistic repertoire. Her melodic voice and impeccable delivery have the power to transport listeners to a realm of pure bliss and evoke a range of emotions. Sriti’s passion for recitation not only showcases her versatility as an actor but also serves as a source of rejuvenation for her adoring fans. With every heartfelt recitation, she reminds us of the power of words and the immense beauty they hold. So, let’s raise a toast to Sriti Jha, the enchantress who continues to keep us spellbound with her acting prowess and her mesmerizing recitations that touch our souls and leave us longing for more.

Sriti Jha shares video of her recent recitation

Sharing the video, Sriti Jha wrote, “कल छिड़ी, होगी ख़तम कल प्रेम की मेरी कहानी, कौन हूँ मैं, जो रहेगी विश्व में मेरी निशानी? क्या किया मैंने नही जो कर चुका संसार अबतक? वृद्ध जग को क्यों अखरती है क्षणिक मेरी जवानी? मैं छिपाना जानता तो जग मुझे साधू समझता, शत्रु मेरा बन गया है छल-रहित व्यवहार मेरा! कह रहा जग वासनामय हो रहा उद्गार मेरा!” (started yesterday, will end tomorrow my love story, Who am I, who will be My sign in the world? What did I not do Has the world done so far? Why bother the old world Is my youth fleeting? if i knew how to hide The world considers me a saint, the enemy has become mine My behavior without deceit! saying the world is lustful My speech is happening!”

