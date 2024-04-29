Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Sumitra slaps Poonam; Raj gets shocked

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) trying to separate Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra) with the help of the young intern, Rajneesh. She had asked him to call Poonam to a cafe, and had also organized the chance entry of Raj into the cafe after seeing Poonam’s cycle there. We also wrote about Raj seeing a person dressed like Poonam, hugging a boy.

The upcoming episode will see Raj seeing a boy and girl holding each other’s hands in the cafe. He will be shocked to see his sister Geetu there with Tony (Ajay Arya). Sumitra will erupt in anger, as she planned something else and she will be seeing her own daughter in a mess. Poonam will also come to the scenario and will tell Sumitra and Raj about Geetu’s love for Tony. She will tell them that Geetu will be happy with the person she loves, and that it is wrong to force her to marry someone who she does not like.

Sumitra will grow wild in anger, and before Raj can do anything, she will end up slapping Poonam. Raj will be shocked to see his mother slapping Poonam. He will try to come in between and will seek forgiveness for his mother’s act from Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 65 26th April Written Episode Update

Raj fought with Poonam for going out with Rajneesh at night. Later, he sat her down and explained to her calmly about the fact that she cannot trust anyone so easily. Poonam agreed to accept Raj’s thought process.

Will Raj and Sumitra be convinced by Geetu’s love story?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.