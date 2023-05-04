ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome

Sumedh Mudgalkar is keeping his fashion deck ups on the top notch, and here’s how the actor swooned the internet over with his classy monochromatic lookbook, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 08:36:33
Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome

Known for his versatility as an artist, Sumedh Mudgalkar needs no introduction. The actor has come a long way with his honing acting chops on the screen. However, that’s not all, Sumedh also owns a huge fanbase on his Instagram too. All thanks to his regular fashion posts and pictures that he uploads to keep his fans enticed. Saying that, the actor has now again startled his fans with his preppy monochrome look on social media

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s monochrome look

In the pictures, we can see Sumedh wearing a stylish black leather jacket. He teamed it on his casual black t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his messy hairdo and stubble beard, while he poses with dope attitude in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Sumedh wrote, “2 days to go..” along with black lover heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome 803853

Work Front

Sumedh started his career as a dancer and was a finalist on the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance” in 2014. After his stint on the dance show, Sumedh made his acting debut in 2017 with the Channel V show “Dil Dosti Dance,” where he played the lead role of Raghav. He then went on to act in shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” and “Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed.”

However, Sumedh’s breakthrough role came in 2018 when he was cast as Lord Krishna in “RadhaKrishn,” a show that explores the love story of Lord Krishna and Radha. Sumedh’s performance as Krishna was widely appreciated, and he became a household name in India. His chemistry with co-star Mallika Singh, who plays Radha in the show, was also praised by viewers.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar loves his mirror selfie game, Sumelika fans in awe
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar loves his mirror selfie game, Sumelika fans in awe
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar accused Mallika Singh of doing weird things on set (unseen video)
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar accused Mallika Singh of doing weird things on set (unseen video)
He is very caring: Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar's cutest 'Sumelika' moments
He is very caring: Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar's cutest 'Sumelika' moments
Scoop: Are Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar returning on-screen again?
Scoop: Are Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar returning on-screen again?
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar called Mallika Singh his sherni, (rare video)
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar called Mallika Singh his sherni, (rare video)
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam drops adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur, wishes “Happy birthday”
Siddharth Nigam drops adorable picture with Ashnoor Kaur, wishes “Happy birthday”
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Nora Fatehi turns goddess in heavily embroidered co-ords, watch
Nora Fatehi turns goddess in heavily embroidered co-ords, watch
Kriti Sanon shines in pink high-thigh slit gown, see pics
Kriti Sanon shines in pink high-thigh slit gown, see pics
Tara Sutaria can’t get enough of the surreal sunset, see pics
Tara Sutaria can’t get enough of the surreal sunset, see pics
Sai Pallavi is in love, says “Fidaa”
Sai Pallavi is in love, says “Fidaa”
Read Latest News