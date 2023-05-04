Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome

Sumedh Mudgalkar is keeping his fashion deck ups on the top notch, and here’s how the actor swooned the internet over with his classy monochromatic lookbook, check out

Known for his versatility as an artist, Sumedh Mudgalkar needs no introduction. The actor has come a long way with his honing acting chops on the screen. However, that’s not all, Sumedh also owns a huge fanbase on his Instagram too. All thanks to his regular fashion posts and pictures that he uploads to keep his fans enticed. Saying that, the actor has now again startled his fans with his preppy monochrome look on social media

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s monochrome look

In the pictures, we can see Sumedh wearing a stylish black leather jacket. He teamed it on his casual black t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his messy hairdo and stubble beard, while he poses with dope attitude in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Sumedh wrote, “2 days to go..” along with black lover heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sumedh started his career as a dancer and was a finalist on the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance” in 2014. After his stint on the dance show, Sumedh made his acting debut in 2017 with the Channel V show “Dil Dosti Dance,” where he played the lead role of Raghav. He then went on to act in shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” and “Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed.”

However, Sumedh’s breakthrough role came in 2018 when he was cast as Lord Krishna in “RadhaKrishn,” a show that explores the love story of Lord Krishna and Radha. Sumedh’s performance as Krishna was widely appreciated, and he became a household name in India. His chemistry with co-star Mallika Singh, who plays Radha in the show, was also praised by viewers.