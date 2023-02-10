The Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar leaves his entire internet fam awed as he shares an adorable picture with his dear mother. It’s been time and again proven that he shares a beautiful bond with his mother, and this one definitely is a gem out of all. Going all smiles, and leading on vibes like ‘like mother like son’, the pictures are leaving us in smile.

Although the tradition varies by ritual, the upanayana is a traditional Hindu rite of onset of samskara that typically denotes a boy’s acceptance into the presence of a transcendental scholar and as a delegate of the religious congregation.

Sumedh Mudgalkar appears to be a fairytale groom in the photos. He can be seen wearing a shawl and dhoti made of saffron. To continue the tradition, he decorated it with customary trinkets. He previously shared a photo dump from the ceremony, but in this picture, he is posing with his mother and looking absolutely adorable.

Take a look-

Taking note his dear friend Siddharth Nigam went all in love and impressed with the pictures and dropped love eye and love heart emojis in the comments.

With his work on the television programme RadhaKrishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar shot to fame. He had previously appeared in the programme Dil Dosti Dance. He also contributed to the Hotstar series Escaype Live in addition to television programs. Sumedh Mudgalkar is not only a fantastic actor but also a gifted dancer. He entered the television industry by taking part in a dance reality show.

