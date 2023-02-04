Sumedh Mudgalkar is one of the most good-looking and talented actors that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Sumedh Mudgalkar has been actively working in the Hindi TV industry and well, that’s why, anything and everything that he posts from his end on social media manages to win hearts with perfection and for real. Each and every time Sumedh Mudgalkar win hearts with his latest social media posts, internet truly loves it and goes bananas for real. So, what’s the latest that he has shared from his end?

Well, in a new social media post, he has written,

Go Swim cross the ocean, fly the skies, conquer the mountains, calm the avalanches, and some would still find something to be disappointed about.

We all seek acknowledgement from the outer world. A lot of them Longing to get some validation for goodness, and eventually feeling disappointed. Tho, gradually we must realise, we actually need to be accepted and understood by ourselves first.

The real growth is within, to attain that,

Have the guts to accept when you’re wrong, when you’ve been stupid, be hard on yourself at times.

But, most importantly, learn also to forgive yourself as you forgive others, learn to appreciate your struggles as you appreciate other’s.

Be there, for yourself first – And most of us learn this, after facing the damage.

Have a great day! ✨

Well, what's your take on this? Absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks?