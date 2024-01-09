Rahul Sharma gifts himself a new car; says, ‘I fell for its handsome-ness’

This New Year was special for actor Rahul Sharma as he welcomed the year with a brand new car. He talks at length about buying his new prized possession.

Says Rahul, “I purchased the 6 seater SUV on the 25th of December. It was my mom’s birthday and I gave her a surprise. This is the first time I bought a car and my whole family took the delivery of the car on the 25th. I did the Pooja before the 15th because of shubh muhurat. It took 10 days in the delivery process. That’s how it became special.”

He adds, “Buying a car is a dream and emotion because first of all, when you drive a car, it is so thrilling. It is like a companion which goes along with you wherever you go. It protects you, provides you comfort, the place of peace and it is a place to cry, to love. It takes you to different destinations. I agree with this thought that my car is not just a machine but a core part of my life.”

He says that the car is perfect for him. “I fell for it when I saw it for the first time because of its good look. I find my car to be handsome and masculine. The comfort level and the drive capability are superb. I am very happy that I chose a homegrown brand. I had other options too like the premium brand, but this car stole my heart. This premium-ness, the handsome-ness of this car stole my heart,” he says.

In fact, he adds that getting the delivery of this car has been mystical. “The Tata executive told me that he has never seen such a case in his career where he didn’t receive the payment and the customer was already doing the Pooja of the car. When I was doing the Pooja of my car on 15th December, I had just paid a minimum amount. I did the Pooja and the rituals as it was the last day for the precious mahurat. If I had not done it then I would have taken a month to get the car, and it was urgent to take the car and they allowed me to do it,” he says.

Talking about where he wants to go in his car, he says, “It’s not just a destination, I think I want to cover the whole of India in my car. I am pretty sure that I’ll do it in the upcoming year. If I talk about the next destination, I want to go to Ladakh. I want to go there and explore with my safari.”

Best of luck, Rahul!!