Raj Anadkat and Sumedh Mudgalkar’s effortless swag game is unmissable

No matter what you become or where you head to; it’s always important to be rooted. For being grounded and rooted to where you belong doesn’t let you slip off! And that’s what we learnt today from these very talented young stars from television, Raj Anadkat and Sumedh Mudgalkar. The actors took to their Instagram handles to share pictures giving a glance from their daily lives, and we are all awed.

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who earned fame with his work in the show RadhaKrishn, shared a picture of his alluring traditional look. The actor looked stunning in his golden embroidered yellow sherwani. He teamed it with a white embellished shawl. He kept his curls on point to complete the look. Sharing the picture, the actor spoke about roots and how it always pulls him close to his own people.

He wrote, “There’s something extraordinary about the roots that it always pulls me close to my own people, close to strength, humility, and motivation to achieve more, to create more. ❤️There’s something!”

Raj Anadkat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photodump from his local train journey in Mumbai. The actor can also be seen taking a nap in the train. He kept his fashion in casuals, wearing a maroon red t-shirt along with black joggers, white sneakers and spectacles. Sharing the photo series, the actor opened up about how he used to take local trains to travel and give auditions during his struggling days.

He wrote, “Travelling In Mumbai Ki Jaan❤️ #localtrain 🚇 After Ageesss 😍 I Remember How I Used To Travel In Local Trains To Go For Auditions With My Dad During My Struggling Days 🥺🎥Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The 🥹❤️”

However as of now, the actor is no more a part of the show TMKOC. He left the show last year and is ought to venture out in other pathways as an actor.