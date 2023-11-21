Ravi Dubey Welcomes Gautam Singh Vig aka Jordan In Udaariyaan; Check Here

Ravi Dubey the Producer of Udaariyaan the successful Colors show is happy to welcome his popular character of Jordan from Dreamiyata Entertainment’s recently ended show Junooniyatt in his other show. The leads from Junooniyatt which ended recently had become household names. Actors Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Neha Rana played the leads. Now, Gautam as Jordan will make a cameo appearance in Udaariyaan.

Gautam told Etimes that he is happy to be brought into Udaariyaan, as he will like to take the romantic drama head in the show.

Gautam told ETimes, “I will be seen as Jordan. I am excited to contribute to Udaariyaan’s storyline. I will be seen as Jordan. The best part of joining this show is that I get to essay a character that audiences have loved. My entry promises to shake up the dynamics of the plot, bringing a twist to the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan.”

You can check Producer Ravi Dubey’s welcome post for Jordan here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

In the present storyline of Udaariyaan, Armaan and Aasmaa have to overcome challenges put across by Alia. Also, the death of Kabir, Aasmaa’s friend has raised a lot of questions. And this is when Jordan will enter the lives of Armaan and Aasmaa to create a rift between them.

Are you excited about seeing Jordan in Udaariyaan? Join us in welcoming him on the show.