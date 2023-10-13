Romiit Raaj talks about his character Bobby in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si being unique and memorable

Romiit Raaj who portrays the role of Bobby in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shares insights about the creative process behind bringing out the humour in Bobby’s character. As we know, this show is produced by Director’s Kut, and has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

Says Romiit, “Bobby is full of life and has a great sense of humour and he has this amazing energy. Everyone loves Bobby. He is full of positivity. Bobby’s swag and stylishness have also become the talk of the town. And, it was not an easy feat to achieve.”

“I followed all the instructions and read the script multiple times and always kept the character brief Rajan Sir has given me about Bobby in mind. I must share this incident with you all. On the 2nd day of shoot, I had amazing harem pants to wear for a scene but I was wondering if I would be able to carry it off with swag and I requested to change the costume. After 10 days of shooting, I wore that Harem pants with full swag and loved it so much that I posted that picture on my social media accounts. Everyone on sets complimented me too for those pants. Also in the beginning, I must say director Romesh Kalra Sir always cleared my doubts when I had questions and he asked me to put more energy into my scenes. I feel Romesh sir guided me a lot. Every day I am learning on the set and enjoying the process,” he adds.

About the feedback or reactions he has received from the audience, he shares, “I am getting amazing feedback for my character Bobby. Everyone enjoys Bobby’s scenes as it’s funny and full of positive talk. The audience is loving the brotherly bond between Bobby and Kunal (actor’s name). Fans are writing “Broveere” to me and I am loving it.”

In the context of the show, Romiit opines what makes his character unique and memorable, “I feel Rajan Sir has made every character unique. Bobby is so positive and loving that he is also very sensible and caring. Everyone in the family loves Bobby. Even Vandana Karmarkar’s (actor’s) family loves Bobby.”

Best of luck, Romiit!!