Royal Reverie: Pranali Rathod turns heads in embellished lehenga set

Pranali Rathod recently graced the spotlight, transforming into a vision of royalty as she donned a heavily embellished lehenga choli that exudes opulence. The luxurious ensemble boasts intricate handcrafted work, showcasing a perfect blend of modern flair and traditional elegance. This isn’t just a lehenga set; it’s a masterpiece crafted to captivate.

A closer look at the lehenga set

The lehenga itself is a work of art, meticulously hand-embroidered on pure raw silk fabric, adorned with the designer’s signature touch – glass crystals, pearls, sequins, and beads that catch the light with every step. It’s not just clothing; it’s a shimmering celebration of craftsmanship and tradition.

The accompanying choli cut blouse is no less exquisite, featuring delicate embroidery buttis that add a touch of sophistication. The ensemble reaches its crescendo with a blush pink soft net scalloped dupatta, lending an ethereal quality to the attire. But the extravagance doesn’t stop there – a gorgeous soft net trail dupatta cascades, adding drama and grace to the ensemble.

Check out photos:



In Pranali Rathod’s embrace of this ensemble, we witness a modern-day royal, draped in the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. The lehenga choli isn’t just a garment; it’s a story of artistry, elegance, and the timeless allure of traditional couture. Pranali Rathod doesn’t just wear the outfit; she becomes a living, breathing canvas, bringing the designer’s vision to life in every step she takes. It’s a sartorial symphony, and Pranali is the enchanting melody that makes it unforgettable.