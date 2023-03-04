The popular couple of the tinsel town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla has now efficiently given us major couple goals on social media. The gorgeous duo collaborated with the popular fashion brand Ajio, decking up in some best and coolest apparels by the brand, and we are amused at every instance of it.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where we can spot her in a gorgeous black bralette. She teamed it with black low waist gym pants. The actress completed the look with denim jacket. Her hair looked perfect as she left those gorgeous brown tresses on her shoulders. The actress then went on to swap her look. In the next round we can see her wearing a metallic shimmery red orange bralette that she teamed with mini black skirt. The actress rounded it off with wavy long hair and bold makeup.

On the other hand, her husband Abhinav Shukla looked all dapper in his casuals from the brand Ajio. In the first segment of the video, we can see Shukla decked up in his all denim look. He wore a stylish denim embellished jacket topped on his t-shirt and completed the look with denim jeans. The actor rounded it off with gelled hair and black shades. In the next round we can see Abhinav in a blue shirt and trousers, teamed with black shades.

Check out-

On the work front, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik both were together in the show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik bagged the winner crown of the season. Rubina was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.