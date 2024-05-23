Rubina Dilaik And Surbhi Jyoti: Summer Fashion Goals In Floral Dress

Summer is calling, and what better way to have the warm season than by blooming in beyond-stylish floral dresses that exude elegance and charm? Do you have any questions regarding how to embrace floral power this summer? Well, television’s leading actresses, Rubina Dilaik and Surbhi Jyoti, have got you covered. These divas are here to show us how to wear this timeless trend in the floral dress ever. Take a look at the beauties below-

Rubina Dilaik and Surbhi Jyoti’s Floral Dress Appearance-

Rubina Dilaik

The actress looked stunning in a floral dress add that pop of color to your outfit and make you look bright and beautiful instantly. She opted for a white background stand collar, puffed sleeves, and deep neckline skater mini dress with a blue floral print. Floral itself is such a statement print that it can be tricky at times to style it. She finished her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with matte lips, and accessories, including her outfit with silver and blue earrings and a ring.

Surbhi Jyoti

The actress again posted a series of photographs in which Surbhi Jyoti can be seen wearing a white and blue floral print dress. The pretty floral dress has a deep neckline, spaghetti strap, and a sleeveless midriff keyhole, adding an oomph factor. The thigh-high slit detailing, along with the blue floral print, takes the beauty of this dress to the next level. The actress completes this look with glamorous golden rings and a straight hairstyle look with brown sandals.

Rubina Dilaik and Surbhi Jyoti beautifully demonstrate how to rock floral dresses in different styles, making them perfect summer fashion icons. Rubina’s elegant and soft approach contrasts wonderfully with Surbhi’s bold and vibrant style, inspiring every fashion enthusiast.