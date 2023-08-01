ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik 'Boss It Up' With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here

Rubina Dilaik has a unique fashion sense which is more about confidence and class. Check out her bossy vibes in a printed outfit with black glasses

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 00:05:26
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik once again takes a bossy avatar, and how! The diva in her latest Instagram dump wore a blue and green printed co-ord set. Check out her whole look below.

Rubina Dilaik’s Bossy Avatar.

The loose shirt and comfy pants paired with chunky sneakers rounded her look. She accessorized her look with a plain pendant chain and stud earrings. She tied her hair in half a ponytail and added a bossy glam with black glasses. Her blushed cheeks and matte lips uplifted her appearance.

In the shared pictures, she posed under the sunny sky. Her confident pose, stressed look, and avatar added to her bossy look. Also, her stretched leg shows her flexibility. The actress is a fitness freak, and her figure and flexibility is the proof. She captioned her post with an emoji of glasses.

Rubina’s bold and blunt behavior inside the Bigg Boss house prompted fans to call her Boss Lady. The actress is quite open and does not fear anything.

Rubina Dilaik’s Journey

The actress rose to fame with Chhoti Bahu and slowly carved her path in the industry. Later in 2016, she featured in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and yet again became a household name. Other than winning Bigg Boss, she has also participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s bossy avatar? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

