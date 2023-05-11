ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how

Rubina Dilaik takes the fashion deck to the next level in her tangerine stylish lehenga choli. The actress shares exclusive pictures as she decks in the look, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 07:55:12
Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how

Rubina Dilaik, the talented Indian television actress, has not only captured the hearts of millions with her exceptional acting skills but has also established herself as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. With her impeccable sense of style and ability to effortlessly carry any outfit, Rubina has consistently managed to turn heads and set trends.

Known for her vivacious personality, Rubina is never afraid to experiment with her fashion choices. Whether she’s donning a glamorous red carpet gown or keeping it casual and chic in everyday wear, she manages to exude confidence and grace in every ensemble. Her fashion game is a perfect blend of elegance, edginess, and experimentation.

Owing to that, the actress has now startled her fans with her preppy look in lehenga, check out below

Rubina Dilaik’s style in lehenga

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures. In the stunning set of looks, we can see her wearing a sheer tangerine hued lehenga choli with a contemporary touch. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairbun. The diva rounded it off with sleek eyebrows, nude lips, and a stunning beaded accessories.

Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how 805944

Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how 805945

Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how 805946

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with the popular Indian soap opera “Chotti Bahu.” Her portrayal of Radhika, a devoted wife, captivated audiences and garnered her critical acclaim. Rubina Dilaik’s career took a significant leap when she took on the challenging role of Soumya Singh in the widely acclaimed serial “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas K.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is super happy, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says "good night"
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is super happy, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says "good night"
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is enjoying romantic dinner with Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer wins big award and chills with Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is enjoying romantic dinner with Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer wins big award and chills with Shiv Thakare
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is oozing with love for sister Rohini Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives sneak-peek into daily routine
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is oozing with love for sister Rohini Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives sneak-peek into daily routine
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Bigg Boss Update: Rubina Dilaik enjoys gulabi Ishq moment with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "Don't say sorry..."
Bigg Boss Update: Rubina Dilaik enjoys gulabi Ishq moment with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "Don't say sorry..."
Latest Stories
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story begins with a mandatory ‘remote fight’, watch video
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story begins with a mandatory ‘remote fight’, watch video
Sumbul Touqeer wishes luck to Shiv Thakare for KKK13
Sumbul Touqeer wishes luck to Shiv Thakare for KKK13
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai trip serve goals
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi’s Dubai trip serve goals
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Read Latest News