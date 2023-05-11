Rubina Dilaik composes new ‘vogue language’ for newly weds, here’s how

Rubina Dilaik takes the fashion deck to the next level in her tangerine stylish lehenga choli. The actress shares exclusive pictures as she decks in the look, check out below-

Rubina Dilaik, the talented Indian television actress, has not only captured the hearts of millions with her exceptional acting skills but has also established herself as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. With her impeccable sense of style and ability to effortlessly carry any outfit, Rubina has consistently managed to turn heads and set trends.

Known for her vivacious personality, Rubina is never afraid to experiment with her fashion choices. Whether she’s donning a glamorous red carpet gown or keeping it casual and chic in everyday wear, she manages to exude confidence and grace in every ensemble. Her fashion game is a perfect blend of elegance, edginess, and experimentation.

Owing to that, the actress has now startled her fans with her preppy look in lehenga, check out below

Rubina Dilaik’s style in lehenga

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures. In the stunning set of looks, we can see her wearing a sheer tangerine hued lehenga choli with a contemporary touch. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairbun. The diva rounded it off with sleek eyebrows, nude lips, and a stunning beaded accessories.

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with the popular Indian soap opera “Chotti Bahu.” Her portrayal of Radhika, a devoted wife, captivated audiences and garnered her critical acclaim. Rubina Dilaik’s career took a significant leap when she took on the challenging role of Soumya Singh in the widely acclaimed serial “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas K.”