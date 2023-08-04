ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik Drops BTS From 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' Sets

Rubina Dilaik is shooting for her Punjabi movie Chal Bhajj Chaliye'. Today, the diva shared BTS pictures from the shoot in the latest Instagram pictures. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 10:30:44
Rubina Dilaik, the renowned TV star, and versatile actress, is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi industry with the film ‘Chal Bhajj Chaliye.’ The actress shared a glimpse of her character in the latest Instagram pictures. Her gorgeousness is undeniable in the photos.

Rubina Dilaik’s BTS moments on set

The stunning beauty, in the latest pictures, shared a glimpse of her character on the set. She wore a beautiful blue chikankari salwar kurta which was styled with pair of oxidized jhumkas. Her curly hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her appearance.

Rubina expressed the moody vibes of her character Prabha on the sets, where she feels exhausted, sometimes happy, and sometimes cool.

A couple of days ago, the diva revealed the names of the character in the film ‘Chal Bhajj Chaliye.’ Her character in the film Prabha is opposite Inder Chahal, who plays Shinda. The duo has earlier worked together on the song Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is directed by Sunil Thakur and produced by Gurmeet Singh. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

Rubina Dilaik is a renowned TV actress who has impressed her fans with her performance in shows like Chhoti Bahu, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s avatar as Prabha? Please drop your views in the comments box.

