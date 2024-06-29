Rubina Dilaik Drops Sizzling Hot Photos From Her Anniversary Celebration On Instagram

TV actress Rubina Dilaik is well-known for her part in the serial “Chotti Bahu.” The actress is enjoying the success of her most recent movie, “Chal Bhajj Chaliye.” Rubina has been in the news recently because of her upcoming movie, “Hum Tum Maktoob,” starring Palash Muchhal. Aside from acting, Rubina Dilaik always shares stunning photos from her trips, fashion, and lots more on social media. In the recent photos, Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sizzling look from her anniversary celebration. Take a look at the photos below!

Rubina Dilaik’s Striking Photos-

Taking to an Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik enjoyed her day as she appeared in a stunning multi-color vibrant print strappy knot-tied, square neckline, and swimsuit, which gave a dazzling look to her pool look. She finishes his look with a side-partition wavy hairstyle and opts for glam makeup with peach matte eyeshadow, blushy and highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lips.

In the picture, Rubina is having a great time in the pool, showcasing her striking wet look in a close-up shot. In the next picture, Rubina is seen basking in the sunshine with a big smile on her face and poses candidly, and Abhinav Shukla poses in the background with a big smile. In the further picture, the actress opts for a candid pose while giving a mesmerizing expression to the camera. Lastly, Rubina flaunts her backside and looks at her left side for the photoshoot.

