Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Desi Punjabi Vibe In Kurta-Pajama, Grooves On Trending Song ‘Jind Khad Ke’

When it comes to setting new fashion trends, Rubina Dilaik, the Indian television actress, is a name that never fails to captivate with her unique allure and charm. Her style choices, from traditional to western, are a testament to her impeccable taste. In her latest look, she effortlessly embraced the Desi Punjabi style with a traditional pajama kurta. Take a look below and get inspired by her fashion journey.

Rubina Dilaik’s Desi Punjabi Vibes

Bringing joy and energy to her fans, Rubina Dilaik grooved to the viral Punjabi song ‘Jind Khad Ke’ by the amazing duo Kuldeep Manak and Amarjot Kaur. Sharing this dance reel, the actress wrote, ‘#Desi Dil Se ‘. In the video, she looks absolutely stunning in a tangerine loose kurta embellished with beautiful floral thread work, paired with a vibrant yellow Patiala for that perfect Punjabi touch.

But wait, that’s not all! Rubina opted for a sleek mid-part low bun, giving her desi charm. The flying flicks on her cheeks look oh-so-pretty. With minimal makeup, shiny cheeks, nude lips, and a small bindi, the actress adds a touch of sophistication. The oxidized jhumkas elevate her beauty. With her alluring expression vibing on the Punjabi song, Rubina looks beautiful. Her syncing steps and simplicity are undeniably winning hearts.