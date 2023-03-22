Rubina Dilaik is currently giving us lifestyle goals. The actress is currently enjoying her time in her hometown, Shimla Himachal Pradesh. She has been constantly sharing videos and pictures from her hometown. Owing to that, cherishing the moment the actress has now again shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where we can see her enjoying her time amid the snow-capped mountains.

In the picture, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a textured high-neck baggy sweater hued in brown. The actress completed the look with a stylish cross bag in black. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight ponytail. For makeup, the actress kept it minimal making internet melt with her rosy cheeks. The actress can be seen enjoying a cuppa coffee as she enjoys the mountain chill with a smile.

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name when we count on the television celebs. The actress has come a long way, owing to her shining tv career. The actress has been featured in some of the biggest tv shows to date. She was also seen in the reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 which she won too. She was seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The stunt-based show featured Rubina in a completely different light. The actress was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showcased grandeur as a dancer in the show.

Coming back to her above picture from Shimla, what are your thoughts on it? Are you getting the vibe just like us? Let us know in the comments below.