Rubina Dilaik Goes 'Purple-liscious' In Slit Gown; See Pics

The ever-charming Rubina Dilaik regularly treats her fans with her stunning avatar. She gained fame with her performance in shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and is now missed by her fans on TV screens. However, she keeps her viewers and admirers engaged with regular updates. Today the diva turned gorgeous in a purple slit gown.

Rubina Dilaik’s Purple-liscious Look

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a multi-color purple printed gown. The diva donned the ruched butterfly neckline top, followed by a printed skirt. She styled her appearance with curly styled hairstyle. Her beautiful winged eyeliner, blushed peach lips, gold necklace, and gold bangles.

Rubina looked purple-liscious in her new pictures. Her beautiful smile in the picture grabbed our attention. She looks absolutely magnificent in this purple look. She is a mix of fun and class at the same time. Her expressions and pose complemented her appearance.

Rubina Dilaik is the Boss lady of Indian television. She won the reality Big Boss 14 and ruled over hearts with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Currently, she treats her fans with her social media presence.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s purple-liscious look? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.