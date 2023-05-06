Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos

Rubina Dilaik, the renowned Indian television actress and winner of Bigg Boss 14, recently joined her family in Chandigarh to celebrate the wedding of her sister Rohini Dilaik. The pre-wedding rituals of haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held with great fervor, and Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla were seen joyously participating in the celebrations.

Rubina Dilaik’s sister Rohini’s marriage

Rohini Dilaik tied the knot with Sarthak Tyagi in a beautiful ceremony held in Chandigarh, and the wedding was a grand affair, attended by family and friends of the couple. Rubina shared several pictures from the event on her social media handles, giving her fans a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla were seen beaming with happiness, as they celebrated the union of Rohini and Sarthak. With that, the actress has now shared some fun moments from Rohini’s wedding.

Rubina Dilaik’s shares candid moments from the wedding

In the picture, we can see Rubina and her younger sister holding Rohini’s hands, while Rohini in her bridal attire can be seen in a bathtub.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, “This one is the OG #bosslady of our family @rohinidilaik ❤️”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik, the talented Indian television actress and winner of Bigg Boss 14, has been keeping herself busy with several exciting projects after her big win. Apart from her successful stint in Bigg Boss, Rubina has also showcased her skills in other popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she proved her mettle as a performer and entertainer.

Currently, Rubina is seen on the popular comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Her effortless comic timing and charismatic presence on the show have made her a fan favorite.