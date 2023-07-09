Rubina Dilaik is ‘pink-tastic’ in this transparent saree, see pics

Get ready to be tickled pink by the gorgeous Rubina Dilaik as she mesmerizes in a stunning hot pink transparent saree. The actress exudes sheer elegance as she adorns herself in this vibrant ensemble, perfectly paired with a chic scooped neck floral pastel pink blouse. Her luscious locks cascade down in captivating waves, adding an extra touch of allure to her look.

Here’s what Rubina picked up for the makeup.

With minimalistic makeup that accentuates her natural beauty, it's her rosy pink glossy lips that steal the show.

Rubina, ever the style icon, took to Instagram to share her stunning pictures, giving credit to her talented team who made her shine even brighter. She expressed her gratitude to her stylists, Victor and Sohail, for their impeccable styling, while Antara and Janvi provided their valuable assistance. The outfit, a creation by Victor Robinson, perfectly complemented Rubina’s radiant persona. To complete the ensemble, she adorned stunning earrings from Perkart Jewels.

With an innate sense of elegance and glamour, she effortlessly pulls off any look she dons. Whether it’s a traditional saree, a glamorous gown, or a chic casual ensemble, Rubina knows how to make a fashion statement that resonates with her fans. Her attention to detail, from the perfect accessories to flawless makeup, enhances her overall appearance, making her a true trendsetter. Rubina’s fashion journey is a delightful blend of sophistication, creativity, and versatility, leaving us eagerly awaiting her next awe-inspiring outfit.