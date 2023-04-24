Rubina Dilaik looks droolworthy on Eid, fan comments, "humaara chand..."

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular and talented actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her fan following and popularity truly know no limits and well, that’s exactly why, she’s been extremely successful as an artiste in her career. In her illustrious professional journey till date, Rubina Dilaik has done it all starting from TV daily soaps to reality shows and well, it has been an incredible experience for her fans to see her on-screen. Reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 helped her earn her B-Town debut with Ardh movie alongside Rajpal Yadav that earlier streamed on ZEE5.

One of the most admired and loving attributes about Rubina Dilaik’s personality has to be the fact that she loves to get decked up and dress well in every occasion. She believes in celebrating every festival irrespective of religion and that’s the sign of a true patriot. Well, on the occasion of Eid, Rubina Dilaik looked mesmerizing and a bit too pretty in a beautiful yellow desi ethnic outfit and well, her subtle makeup is what makes it even prettier. The look is so charming and beautiful that a fan even called her ‘chand’ on the comments section. See below folks –

As far as latest social media posts are concerned, Rubina Dilaik shares some fun content with her dear husband Abhinav Shukla. From traveling in different destinations to enjoying a nice motorbike ride, we saw it all. Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com