Rubina Dilaik makes a case for funky casuals, here’s how

Rubina Dilaik’s stylish casual funk keeps us wowed. Check out pictures

Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is known for having a grand sense of style. And here the actress has stunned once again in her quirky, funky casual fashion. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, keeping funk on point and giving us casual style goals. Check out below, and we will decode her style:

Rubina Dilaik’s style in casuals

In the pictures, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a stylish mint green deep neck crop top. She teamed it with stylish grey baggy trouser pants. The actress completed the look with her blonde strands. She rounded it off with quirky eye shadow and pink lips. She got clicked as she posed with a quirky pose and cute pout.

Fans Reaction

Rubina Dilaik owns a huge fan following owing to her fashion sense. Soon after she shared the pictures that are lined above, fans couldn’t help but pour love.

One wrote, “Why so much cutie baby ”,

another wrote, “Most humble girl , and most sweetest person you are ruby”,

a third user wrote, “You look amazing in Alamode”, and

a fourth one added, “Hello!! I love you so much!!! You have given the strength to me to believe in myself, to be strong- opinionated, to put forward whatever I hold in heart ,to love ,to make the relationship stronger with myself, thank you so much I know you dont me, but yaa I can proudly say I have found my inspiration, you are truly a perfect defination of a strong woman, I love you and ya you are SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPELIYADOCIUS!!”