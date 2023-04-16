Rubina Dilaik is a fashion icon, especially when it comes to wearing sarees. Her saree looks always leave her fans in awe, and she has the ability to effortlessly carry off any style, be it a traditional silk saree or a modern floral one. Rubina truly knows how to slay the six yards like no one else! Owing to that, the popular television actress has now shared a set of stunning pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her all decked up in stylish glittery saree.

Rubina Dilaik shares saree photoshoot pictures

In the pictures, that Rubina Dilaik shared on her social media handle, we can see her wearing a stylish pastel pink glittery saree avatar. She completed the look with a matching stylish blouse. The diva decked it up with a chic golden beaded neckpiece.

For makeup, the actress clubbed the look with her dewy bright eyes. She opted for a dramatic dewy effect to her eyes, though! For lips, she picked up a nude tinted pink shade. She added on a subtle amount of highlighter to her cheeks. Posing with utmost grace in the pictures, the actress gave us nothing but goals.

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik has proved her versatility as an actress by working in both television and films. Her journey in the industry started with the popular TV show “Choti Bahu” in 2008, and she has since then appeared in several successful shows like “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju”, and “Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed”.

Recently, Rubina made her digital debut with the web series “Ardh”, which was highly appreciated by the audience.