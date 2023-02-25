Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has given her fans a solid dose of nostalgia with her latest video on Instagram. The actress can be seen playing a childhood game with her friend. It’s the ‘box game’. Do you remember playing this game with your school friends during your breaks? Well, if you don’t, this video makes the memories absolutely fresh!

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik playing the box game with her friend. However, she manages to win the game like a boss, and almost owned the board with her name initial ‘R’. The actress sharing the video on Instagram wrote, “There is a lot more than “Walk” that pretty Gals can do”. She further synced to the vide to the song ‘Pretty Girls Walk”

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik can be spotted in her homely avatar. She can be seen in a casual black graphic printed t-shirt. She teamed it with a matching printed cotton trousers. She can be seen wearing her transparent framed nerdy glasses and rounded the look with a casual hair bun. The actress could be seen in super fun mood in the video, as she wins the game.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik has worked in several tv shows to date. The actress has earned love with her work in some of the popular tv shows to date. She was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Before that she was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress earned the Bigg Boss 14 trophy too, and won hearts with her bold participation in the show. Rubina was also seen in the movie Ardh, alongside Rajpal Yadav.